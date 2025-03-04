Expand / Collapse search
Missing Payas Deo found dead: Pasadena man's body found in Houston

By
Published  March 4, 2025 11:56am CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Payas Deo (Photo: Texas EquuSearch)

The Brief

    • Payas Deo was found dead near Dumas Street and Almeda Genoa Road in Houston on Saturday.
    • The University of Houston Clear Lake student had been missing since Feb. 8.
    • According to the medical examiner's office, his death was ruled a homicide.

HOUSTON - Missing 20-year-old Payas Deo was found dead in Houston on Saturday, three weeks after his disappearance, police say.

Payas Deo found dead in Houston

What we know:

Pasadena police say Deo’s body was found by Houston police near Dumas Street on Saturday.

According to Houston police, the man’s body was found in a field near Dumas Street and Almeda Genoa Road around 1 p.m. and was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has ruled Deo’s death a homicide and lists his cause of death as a "gunshot wound involving the head and neck."

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when Deo died or who was involved in his death.

Payas Deo reported missing in February

The backstory:

According to Texas EquuSearch, Deo was second-year student at the University of Houston Clear Lake.

Deo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at his home near Space Center Blvd. and Sunrise Lake Dr.

Pasadena police say they located his vehicle the next day, and the PPD Crime Scene Unit processed it for evidence. Authorities did not says where the vehicle was found, but Texas EquuSearch says it was located nearly five miles from his home.

What happened to Payas Deo?

What's next:

The Pasadena Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case and working with the Houston Police Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department at (713) 477-1221. You can also contact one of these detectives:

Detective Hawthorne:

Cell: (281) 782-5512

Email: chawthorne@pasadenatx.gov

Detective MacGregor

Cell: (281) 658-1119

Email: cmacgregor@pasadenatx.gov

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Pasadena Police Department, the Houston Police Department and Texas EquuSearch.

HoustonPasadenaCrime and Public SafetyMissing Persons