Pasadena officer injured in crash at intersection responding to call

Pasadena police officer hurt in crash
A Pasadena police officer is being treated at Memorial Hermann after a crash. Investigators say the officer was on his way to help a Harris County deputy and was involved in a crash at the intersection of Spencer Highway and Watters. He reportedly suffered a broken arm.
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena officer has been hospitalized after being involved in a crash while responding to a call.
Pasadena officer involved in crash, taken to Memorial Hermann
A Pasadena police officer is being treated at Memorial Hermann after a crash. Investigators say the officer was on his way to help a Harris County deputy and was involved in a crash at the intersection of Spencer Highway and Watters. He reportedly suffered a broken arm.
According to the Pasadena Police Department, the officer was responding to a call at around 7:45 p.m., and was then involved in a crash at the intersection of Spencer Highway and Waters.
The officer had to be removed from the vehicle and was transported Memorial Hermann Hospital after sustaining a broken arm.