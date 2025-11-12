Pasadena mother claims she was sexually assaulted outside of Friendswood Walmart in front of 2-year-old son
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A 22-year-old mother tells FOX 26 that she was sexually assaulted outside a Walmart off of El Dorado Boulevard.
What they're saying:
Houston police confirm that a report was made on Monday regarding a sexual assault case outside the business.
22-year-old Melanye Lozano says that for the past few days, she's felt trapped inside her own home due to the incident.
"I don't even remember, like, screaming or anything," Lozano said. "You'd think when you see situations happen like that, you think like you're going to react, and you're going to fight, but you just I, I didn't know what to do."
Lozano says that for a moment, her toddler confused the man with her partner.
"The fact that my son was there, like, how do you do that in front of a two-year-old boy?" Lozano said. "Like, he was right, right in front of me when it happened. I think he even confused him for my partner– he called him Papi, like no."
What we don't know:
Houston police have yet to confirm any details in regards to the incident.
The Source: Houston Police Department and Melanye Lozano.