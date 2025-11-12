The Brief A 22-year-old Pasadena woman says she was assaulted outside a Walmart parking lot in front of her 2-year-old son. Houston police confirm they received a report about the assault, but say they're unable to share details on the case. The woman shared a photo from surveillance video shared with HPD, of who they believe is the suspect.



A 22-year-old mother tells FOX 26 that she was sexually assaulted outside a Walmart off of El Dorado Boulevard.

Mother claims she was sexually assaulted outside Friendswood Walmart

What they're saying:

Houston police confirm that a report was made on Monday regarding a sexual assault case outside the business.

22-year-old Melanye Lozano says that for the past few days, she's felt trapped inside her own home due to the incident.

"I don't even remember, like, screaming or anything," Lozano said. "You'd think when you see situations happen like that, you think like you're going to react, and you're going to fight, but you just I, I didn't know what to do."

Lozano says that for a moment, her toddler confused the man with her partner.

"The fact that my son was there, like, how do you do that in front of a two-year-old boy?" Lozano said. "Like, he was right, right in front of me when it happened. I think he even confused him for my partner– he called him Papi, like no."

What we don't know:

Houston police have yet to confirm any details in regards to the incident.