Pasadena mayor making 'significant improvement' after being taken to the hospital on Monday

Pasadena Mayor Thomas Schoenbein is said to be making "significant improvement" after being taken to the hospital by helicopter on Monday.

What we know:

According to a statement from the City of Pasadena, Schoenbein "is currently under the expert care of the medical team at Memorial Hermann Hospital."

The statement added, "While his condition remains guarded, we're encouraged to share that he has made significant improvement over the past 24 hours."

Officials said Schoenbein, "is in good spirits and has expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, care, and support he and his family have received. "Your continued prayers and couragement mean the world to him and make a real difference during this time."