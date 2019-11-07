Pasadena ISD substitute charged for sexual misconduct with a student

A Pasadena ISD substitute has been charged for engaging in sexual misconduct with a student in 2018 while off campus.

In a release, the district says the administration at Sam Rayburn High School immediately notified district administration and the Pasadena ISD Police Department after receiving the report.

Olivia Huerta, the accused substitute, was removed from the campus and is no longer employed with the district.

After a thorough investigation by Pasadena ISD police, the case was presented to the Harris County Attorney's Office and an arrest was issued for Huerta's arrest for an inappropriate relationship and sexual assault of a child.

The district says they have provided notice to the Texas Education Agency.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Pasadena ISD police at 713-740-0200.