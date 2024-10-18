The Brief Kassandra Broussard, a mother of three, was killed while attempting to intervene in a domestic dispute in Houston. The family is calling for the arrest of the suspect involved in the shooting, which they believe was a cold-blooded killing. Community activists, including Quanell X, have joined the family in advocating for justice and raising awareness about the case.



The family of a mother killed in what they describe as an act of heroism is seeking justice.

Kassandra Broussard, 34, was shot dead last week while trying to assist a neighbor she believed was involved in a domestic dispute, her family said.

The family of Kassandra Boussard said the shooting has received little attention, with no suspects named or charged. Community activists have joined the family in publicizing her story.

"Get this man arrested and put him in jail," said Quanell X, a civil rights activist. "We are demanding an immediate arrest for a cold-blooded killing that was completely ignored by everyone."

Broussard, a mother of three, reportedly tried to defuse a nearby dispute and was subsequently shot by a male involved in the altercation.

Her children described the fatal night: "My mom got shot, and my dad told us to go in the house," said one of Broussard's sons.

"They know his name. They know the victim's name. What is taking so long? They need to get this man off the streets," said Quanell X as he expressed frustration about a lack of an arrest.

Broussard is remembered by her two sons and daughter.

"The full week I was in the hospital with her. That time was the only time I had to spend with her before she passed away," said another son. "I gave her a hug and told her I love her, knowing that was going to be the last time."

"She always made sure everybody was good. She cooked for everybody. She always made sure I had a place to stay when I didn't have one," said Devron Williams, Boussard's brother.

The family and community remember her as a hero who stood against domestic violence.

As of now, no suspect has been named in Broussard's murder. Details about the woman involved in the initial dispute remain scarce, but further updates will be provided as they become available.

The celebration of life for Broussard was held on Friday.