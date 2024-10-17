Family of missing Houston woman Jennifer Sanchez continues search after six years

The Brief Jennifer Sanchez went missing in 2018 after leaving her apartment with her estranged husband, who had a restraining order against him. Surveillance footage captured them together on the night she disappeared. Police later discovered images of the husband leaving a Home Depot with trash bags, and forensic analysis found particles of Jennifer's DNA in his vehicle. Jennifer's family has been tirelessly searching for her remains and seeking justice. They have organized memorial services and conducted search operations, but the husband has not revealed her location.



The family of Jennifer Sanchez, a Houston woman who went missing six years ago, remains steadfast in their search for answers and her remains.

Her estranged husband, Joey Sanchez, is currently serving a 50-year prison sentence for her death, following a history of domestic abuse in their relationship.

SUGGESTED: The Missing: Where is Jennifer Sanchez?

Jennifer disappeared in September 2018 after leaving her North Houston apartment, last seen with Joey Sanchez, who had a restraining order filed against him by Jennifer before her disappearance. Surveillance footage captured them together on the night she went missing.

Yvonne Wiemann, Jennifer’s aunt, expressed the family's ongoing struggle for closure.

"It’s already been six years, and we know there has to be something out there, somewhere," she said.

The investigation into Jennifer's disappearance escalated into a homicide case when police discovered images of Joey leaving a Home Depot with trash bags. Subsequent forensic analysis found particles of Jennifer's DNA in his vehicle.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Her mother, Ofelia Gomez, is determined to find her daughter. A significant search operation took place in October 2023 along the San Luis Pass, and each year, Gomez organizes a memorial around Jennifer's birthday to honor her memory.

"I just don’t want to forget about her," Gomez said. "It’s really hard, but I don’t want to forget."

Joey Sanchez accepted a plea deal for capital murder but has not disclosed the location of Jennifer’s remains. He is eligible for parole in seven years. Wiemann says they were hoping for a life sentence.

Despite their grief, the family continues to advocate for justice and raise awareness about domestic violence, encouraging women facing abuse to seek help.

Gomez noted, "Some girls stay with their loved ones for materialistic stuff, but it’s not worth it. There’s help out there to get out of the relationship."

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, FOX 26 will have special programming on FOX Local to provide resources and support for those affected.