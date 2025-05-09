Emaciated dog found trapped under couch in Houston's 'corridor of cruelty' walking again 

The Brief Jericho was found rescued on April 1 after being dumped in the corridor of cruelty. He was emaciated, and there was concern Jericho wouldn't walk again. He has proven everyone wrong and is walking again, but he still on the road to recovery.



Thousands of people all over the world fell in love with a dog named "Jericho" after hearing about his horrific existence.

Jericho dumped in ‘corridor of cruelty’

The backstory:

He was found by a street feeder on April 1 after being dumped in the corridor of cruelty, an area few dogs make it out of alive.

He was trapped under a couch and would have only lived a few more days.

"If it weren't for the first segment you did, we would have never known his history," said Dawn Venditelli Director VP for Corridor Rescue. Dawn is also Jericho's medical foster.

By the numbers:

Dawn found out he's four years old and should weigh 90 pounds. He weighs just 60

What's next:

The district attorney's office will decide if the person who left him to die will be criminally charged.

‘A spirit you can’t beat’

There was concern Jericho wouldn't walk again, but he's proven everyone wrong.

What they're saying:

"He's got a spirit you can't beat," Dawn said. "If I let him go, he would try to run all the way down this sidewalk,"

What's next:

Inflammation in his central nervous system has affected Jericho's spine and brain. He needs at least five more rounds of chemo at Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists.

Soon he will be looking for a foster and forever home.

Dig deeper:

To learn more, visit https://www.corridorrescue.org/