Have you ever questioned what your purpose is in life? A local doctor is helping a lot of people answer that very question through his new book.

Dr. Bo Kirkwood is a retired family physician from Pasadena who most recently served as a hospice doctor. Those experiences with so many people at the end of their lives helped solidify his faith.

He just released his latest book, "A Purpose Driven God" to help clarify his belief that we're not randomly here, but we each have a purpose.

"There are really only two choices that I know of, we're here for a purpose or we're not! You can't get simpler than that! Either life is totally random, and we're here by luck of the draw, we're here to live however many years that we have with no purpose or meaning what-so-ever, or there is a reason for life, there is reason for my personal existence, and I'm not here just to take up space and breathe air. There's a reason for me to be here and, for me, that's a much more fulfilling idea than just to be here with no meaning in life. I think people who have no meaning in life are sad people, because what do they have to look forward to," states Dr. Kirkwood.