Pasadena Animal Shelter to unveil newly reconstructed facility following January 2023 tornado

The Pasadena Animal Shelter has announced they will be unveiling their newly reconstructed facility with a ribbon cutting next week.

According to a release, the ribbon cutting will take place on February 13 at 10 a.m.

"We faced a significant setback, but the outpouring of support from the community, volunteers, and various organizations has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Brandi Bass, Shelter Marketing Specialist, in a release. "This ribbon-cutting ceremony is a chance to recognize them, as well as a celebration of our collective efforts to rebuild not just a structure, but a haven for the animals that depend on us."

Damage from the January 24, 2023 tornado was extensive with severe damage to the roof, but also negatively impacted crucial operating systems within the building.

Officials said the rebuilding process has been nothing short of a labor of love, with the community rallying together to support the shelter's resurrection.

"We've taken this opportunity to not only rebuild, but also improve our facilities," said Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner in a release. "The new Pasadena Animal Shelter is equipped with upgraded electrical and HVAC systems, new floors, and a new roof which includes a stabilized system with support columns drilled into concrete foundation piers. This reinforces the strength of the roof to better withstand extreme weather."