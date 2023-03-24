article

A man on parole has been charged in a deadly shooting in Houston earlier this month, police say.

Keivon Sharmon Howard, 27, is charged with murder. He is accused in the death of 42-year-old Christopher Chaisson Bedford.

The shooting occurred in the 8400 block of Bucroft Street around 10 a.m. March 5.

Police say Bedford was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex when he was approached by a man who was armed with an assault rifle.

Bedford was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

After further investigation, police say Howard was identified as the suspect, and he was arrested Thursday by the HPD Northeast Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team.

According to HPD, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles also assisted in the investigation and has issued a warrant for the revocation of Howard’s parole.