Parents question why all City of Houston parks aren't closed to sports

"We just want them to play," said little league parent Antonio Camacho. "It’s going to be two years now that there’s no baseball and we just want to know why."

The Houston Astros sponsor urban little league at Sylvester Turner Park.

Obviously, the Astros have funded the program as well as the park. But according to the sign the park is owned and operated by the parks department.

Even with COVID-19, the little league at Sylvester Turner Park is operating as usual.

But that’s not the case at other city parks.

"I pointed out to her representative Sylvester Turner park is open and they are playing," said Amanda Pappas a Board of Directors member for Heights Norhill Little League. "She was unaware of that she did say she was going to look into it. I followed up several times and no one ever responded."

Advertisement

When FOX 26 asked the City of Houston Parks Department about it, we were told they don’t issue permits for the park the Astros have an agreement with the parks department to run the free program.

The city's own website states, "All public produced permitted and sponsored events are cancelled through April 30th.

In addition, all private events private leagues, and private gatherings of 10 or more people are canceled through April 30th.

"We were told by the parks department that the Sylvester Turner Park was not a city of Houston Park so they have no control or anything over what happens at the park," Pappas said. "It’s very clear Sylvester Turner Park is a city park."

We asked the parks department to explain its agreement with the Astros and how that agreement supersedes what it says on its website about all City of Houston parks.

We’ve yet to get an answer.