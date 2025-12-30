Gov. Abbott appointee Eddy Betancourt killed in McAllen shooting; police search for suspect

article

The Brief Police are searching for Reynaldo Mata-Rios in connection with the Dec. 27 shooting death of prominent businessman Eddy Betancourt. Although Mata-Rios told officials he intended to surrender to McAllen police, he remains missing; he was last known to live in Pharr, Texas. Betancourt was a successful business leader and a Governor Abbott appointee to the Texas Facilities Commission.



Police are searching for a 60-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Eddy Betancourt late last week, authorities announced Monday.

Prominent South Texas businessman killed

What we know:

A warrant for murder, a first-degree felony, was issued Sunday afternoon for Reynaldo Mata-Rios. While Mata-Rios reportedly told officials that he intended to surrender to the McAllen Police Department, he remained at large as of Tuesday morning.

The investigation began following the fatal shooting of Betancourt on December 27, 2025.

According to police, a 911 call was made just before 4 p.m. The caller told dispatch that the "[victim] is on the floor [possibly] shot," and "[not] breathing."

It happened inside a business in central McAllen, on North Ware Road. The caller found Betancourt. The identity of the person who found him has not been released.

The McAllen Police Department is currently working alongside local, state, and federal agencies to find the suspect.

Suspect Description

Reynaldo Mata-Rios (Texas DPS photo)

Authorities have released a Texas DPS photo of Mata-Rios and provided the following physical description:

Race/Gender: Hispanic male

Age: 60 years old

Height/Weight: 6'0" and approximately 195 lbs

Appearance: Brown hair and brown eyes

Last Known Address: Pharr, Texas

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information regarding Mata-Rios’s whereabouts to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the "P3 Tips" smartphone application. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Eddy Betancourt (Source: Hidalgo County Appraisal District)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the possible motive for the shooting.

Who is Eddy Betancourt?

Eddy Betancourt was a prominent 61-year-old businessman from Mission, Texas, who held several high-profile public service roles at both the local and state levels.

He was a leader in the Rio Grande Valley business community and held the following positions:

President of R&B General Construction Co. Inc.

Co-owner and President of National Tire and Wheel LLC.

General Retail Partner Manager for E2H Investments.

Member of the McAllen Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

Board Member for the ENACTUS Advisory Board.

Betancourt was highly active in local and state government:

Texas Facilities Commission: Governor Greg Abbott first appointed Betancourt to this commission in 2020. He was reappointed in 2023 for a term that was scheduled to end on January 31, 2029. In this role, he helped oversee the maintenance and construction of state-owned buildings and property.

Hidalgo County Appraisal District: He served as the vice chair of the Board of Directors for this district.

Betancourt earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and International Business Studies from The University of Texas-Pan American.

What they're saying:

Following his death, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez described him as a "tireless advocate" whose leadership and generosity made a "lasting impact" on the county.