Parents frustrated with lack of communication after fatal shooting at Bellaire High School

Police say a 16-year-old Bellaire High School student was shot to death on campus Tuesday by another student.

Classes at Bellaire High School have been canceled for Wednesday, January 14. However, staff are still expected to report to campus.

Emotions were high as students and parents waited for answers from school authorities. Bellaire High School parents said they did not receive much communication from the district.

Andrew Donovan, a junior, said he was walking to the cafeteria just before 4 p.m. when he was told to leave the building.

“It was crazy. It was really somber. I didn’t know how to react. It was just so overwhelming,” Donovan said.

As students were evacuated outside, parents received a call from their kids, asking to be picked up.

“I said, ‘Is everything ok?’ He said my friend just got shot and I thought he was joking. He said a friend of mine just shot my friend and I was like, ‘wait, where?’ And he told me it was ROTC. They’re preparing for this big competition right now. These are really good, good kids,” said parent, Bobbi said.

Those who live adjacent to the school were urged to stay inside as authorities searched for the suspect for several hours.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Bellaire Police arrested the suspect and a second person in connection with the case.

“Gun violence is an everyday story in our lives. It should not be the norm. I should not be walking home or driving home into my neighborhood - nobody should have to live like this – police cars and sirens and helicopters overhead,” said parent, Swati Narayan.

“We’re not supposed to bury our kids. We’re not supposed to do that. All I can think about is that mom. That’s all I can think about,” Bobbi said.

The district said grief counselors will be available on campus all week for any students who may need them.

