Owners of two missing French Bulldogs offering more than $10,000 for their safe return

"He's very playful. He loves people and he shows lots of love," said Cristin Diaz.



The little guys name is Perky.



"He's very playful, he sleeps a lot," said Katelyn Medrano.



She and Diaz are Perky's owners.



"Me and my girlfriend definitely went through some hard times a lot of crying and we definitely miss him so much," said Ian Gonzales.



Gonzales and his girlfriend, Veronica Traigle, are the owners of a French Bulldog named Jocko.



Both of these couples are offering more than $10,000 for the safe return of their beloved pets.



Perky was stolen from a downtown hi-rise at 3800 Main on October 24.



The apartment door was busted open and a man was caught on a neighbor’s camera.



"They took some designer shoes and they took some money, but mainly they took Perky," Diaz said.



"Other things don't matter," Medrano said. "What I really want is my dog back. He wasn't just a dog, he's like my kid, he's my best friend."

The couple is offering a $20,000 reward for Perky's safe return. No questions asked.



"It worries me very much. I don't know where he is and I don't know if anything is wrong with him," said Medrano.



"He's basically like my child," said Traigle. "He's my little partner in crime whenever I give speech therapy to my kids."



Jocko has been missing from a Westchase area apartment complex since August 23.



"I'm the person that can give him the best love and care," Traigle said.



French Bulldogs can cost several thousands of dollars.

They get stolen so much there's even websites telling owners precautions they should take to keep them safe.



This couple is offering $12,000 for Jocko's return.



"If you're a decent person, no questions asked," said Gonzales said. "I'd just like to have my dog back. He's very special to us."



To provide any information about Perky, contact (832) 708-7539.



For any information about Jocko, contact (346) 610-2162.