Owners of dogs who attacked elderly man in Harris Co. may face charges

article

We have an update on a story we reported late last week after an elderly man was viciously attacked by two dogs.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the 67-year-old Asian man remains in the hospital recovering.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities said the owners of the dogs may face two third-degree felony charges, which carry jail time. One of the charges being for the man who was attacked and another for the animal control person who was also bit.

We’re told the dogs are still alive and authorities believe they are still with animal control until charges are filed and the case is completed.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The case is expected to be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office soon.