OVME Medical Aesthetics Studio helps Houstonians find 'fountain ov you'

A new clinic just opened in Houston, hoping to help Houstonians get their groove back. The pandemic has been blamed on people packing on the pounds and going with a more natural look, while in the comforts of home, but many are starting to plan how they'll look, when they start to venture out again.

It's meant to be all about finding the "fountain ov you". We’re talking about OVME, pronounced like "of me".

"We played with the word and it kind of sounds like love, it sounds like move, it sounds like a lot of sort of interesting things," explains Dr. Mark McKenna, CEO and Founder of OVME.

He says their medical aesthetics studio isn't just about helping their clients look good, but to feel good, so that they'll radiate their inner confidence.

"The way we view it is in as much as we're able to help people feel better about themselves. They, in turn, give off better energy and then everyone around them feels that, and we're happy to help play a part in helping people get through the pandemic for sure," states Dr. McKenna.

We got a glimpse of what the aesthetics studio looks like on Kirby Street in Houston, thanks to Christian Pena Photography.

"It's a beautiful facility, 2100 square feet, state of the art. We have ten treatment rooms there, three full time injectors, a host of medical aestheticians, and a really great team there and we’re super excited about the market. The studio is doing phenomenally well early stage, so we're happy about the reception that we've gotten so far and excited to watch that studio grow and develop," says Dr. McKenna

He tells us they offer everything from dermal fillers to cosmetic lasers, medical grade skincare, and hair removal.

"We offer essentially any medical grade non-surgical, medical grade aesthetic. I think what separates us is frankly our attention to detail and our, for lack of a better word, data-driven approach to the provision of these services. We like to really give our clients products and services that are designed to treat exactly what they need, at whatever point of life they're in, so I think that's what really what separates us," Dr. McKenna states.

He also says a lot of his clients are looking for a sense of normalcy and to get back into a routine of self-care and wellness.

For more information: https://ovme.com/locations/houston