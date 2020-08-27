Overwhelmed Lake Charles residents pick up the pieces with no electricity

"Every tree in the neighborhood is down," said Lake Charles resident Bill Lowry.

Trees litter the ground like matchsticks. Power lines look like contortionists.

"Unbelievable," Lowry said. "It looks like a tornado has come through or a bomb went off. I didn't even know this was our street."

Lowry told us his 80-year-old neighbor Ann Holcombe rode out the Category 4 Hurricane.

RELATED: Once a Category 4 hurricane, Laura moves over Arkansas as tropical depression

She says it was her third one.

Advertisement

"This was a wild ride, this didn't even compare," Holcombe said.

RELATED: Hurricanes and the pandemic: How should Houstonians prepare

Holcombe said it was like holding the door trying to keep an airplane from coming in.

How does it compare with Hurricane Rita which Holcombe says was her worst to ride out?

"This triples it," she said.

The high Lake Charles residents were feeling knowing they survived this catastrophic storm is fading. It's being replaced with how long will it take to be whole again.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

"When will we have electricity? How are we going to get this all clear," Lowry said. "It's just overwhelming right now."

"This is different, this is sad," Holcombe said. "This is the destruction of this town."

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER FORECASTS FROM FOX 26

You can also stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.