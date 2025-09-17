Houston crime: Over a dozen cars vandalized at northwest Houston Park and Ride

The Brief At least 14 cars were vandalized at the Park and Ride off West Little York and U.S. 290 on Monday, METRO said. Victim Pamela Fuchs described shattered glass and bent windshield wipers, with repairs costing her more than $400. METRO police say the case is isolated, but no suspects have been identified; patrols continue at Park and Ride facilities.



At least 14 cars were vandalized Monday at a Park and Ride facility off West Little York and U.S. 290 in northwest Houston, according to METRO.

Houston crime: At least 14 vehicles vandalized at METRO Park and Ride facility

What we know:

Drivers returned to find broken windows and damaged windshield wipers. Pamela Fuchs, one of the victims, said she was shocked at the damage to her vehicle.

"Oh my goodness, it looked like somebody threw a rock at it. It was just all shattered," she said.

Damage left behind in a vandalism incident at the Park and Ride on W Little York and 290 Monday, Sept. 15

Fuchs said repairs cost her more than $400. She added that another driver’s car was so badly damaged it could not be driven.

METRO confirmed the incident and said investigators are reviewing material tied to the case. Officials described the vandalism as isolated and said METRO Police conduct regular patrols at Park and Ride facilities, though no suspect has been identified.

Despite the incident, Fuchs said she plans to continue using the service but will park in a more visible area.

"Shame on you, find something else to do. Get a job," she said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact METRO Police.