Over 100 volunteers search for Katy mother who went missing walking her dog

Texas EquuSearch is now involved in the search for a missing Katy woman after law enforcement reached out for assistance.

"Our main goal is just to get her home, we are all worried sick," said Justin Noppe, missing woman’s son. "If your mother was gone for 24 hours without food, water or just nobody seeing her, it’s hectic.

Over 100 volunteers and community members spent Wednesday looking for 63-year-old Sherry Noppe, who was last seen walking her black lab Max Tuesday in the Park Lake Village Subdivision. It's an area family says they've lived in for over 25 years.

"She takes this route very often, and we’ve lived in this neighborhood for over 25 years. She knows these trails," said Justin. "It’s not something that she would just get out and get lost on."

Loved ones, friends, and concerned community members gathered at one of the trails she often frequents that goes through a nearby park, George Bush Park.

Conner Syzdek, a volunteer who lives nearby but has no ties to the family, tells FOX 26, he felt the need to help.

"It could be my mom, it could be anybody’s mom," said Syzdek. "If it happened to be my mom, I would want my friends, buddies, and the community to come help find her too."

Angelina Ferris, a search coordinator with Texas EquuSearch, said it is concerning that the 24-hour mark has passed since she was last seen. But, so far, they’ve searched hundreds of square miles.

"If you do have cameras in the area, certainly look at it between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday)," said Farris.

Family members say Sherry was recently diagnosed with early set Alzheimers.

"We’ve all had our mind on the worst of the worst, but there is nothing to cry about now at this point," said Justin.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Sherry Noppe, you’re asked to contact Harris County Precinct 5 at (832) 927-6775.