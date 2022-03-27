Oscars 2022: Will Smith hits Chris Rock after Jada Pinkett-Smith joke

article

Tense moments during Oscars 2022 when actor Will Smith came up on stage and slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Questions are surfacing whether the incident was staged.

Rock, who was on stage to present an award, referred to Jada as "G.I. Jane" because of her shaved head. The camera then cut to Jada who didn't appear to be laughing at the joke.

Rock continued on with his monologue before Will took the stage, walked up to Rock and slapped him. Will then walked off while Rock laughed off the incident.

Broadcasters cut the audio, but it appears then yelled from his seat to Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.