Organizers want R&B singer Chris Brown to pay up for canceled appearance at benefit concert

A Houston-area real estate and construction executive delivered remarks Wednesday on legal actions against Chris Brown over a benefit concert.

The multi-platinum recording artist was scheduled to perform this past March at the Toyota Center along with Monica and various artists but canceled last-minute through an Instagram post. The purpose of the March concert was to raise money for residents in Texas and Louisiana whose homes were damaged during Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.

LeJuan Bailey, owner and Vice President of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, has accused Chris Brown of theft.

RELATED: Boy with rare cancer hopes to meet Chris Brown

Bailey organized the "One Night Only Benefit Concert" in March and says that some of the lost expenses, totaling close to $2 million, came out of her pocket.

"I am disturbed and troubled that my efforts to raise funds for residents of Houston, Southeast Texas, and Louisiana, whose homes were destroyed by recent Hurricanes, were thwarted by Chris Brown, who refused to show up after the show had been announced and tickets sold," says Bailey. "I sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents who were in need. Acting in good faith, I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund me my money."

Bailey tells FOX 26 that just hours before the concert, during soundcheck at the Toyota Center, Brown announced on social media he wasn't coming to Houston that night.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS COVERAGE

Tickets were refunded, but Bailey says she's still out of $2 million.

Also speaking were local political leaders from Houston, the State legislature, and Sunnyside, Texas. We reached out to Chris Brown's management for a comment, but have not heard back from them as of this writing.

Chris Brown is also scheduled to perform at the Toyota Center in August, as a part of his tour with Rapper Lil' Baby.



