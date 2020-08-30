Orange mayor tests positive for COVID-19 while his city cleans up from Hurricane Laura

While the City of Orange continues to clean-up from Hurricane Laura, Mayor Larry Spears Jr. is now battling Coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Mayor Spears, he doesn’t have any symptoms. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 before a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon.

“It hurts to not be able to be out there removing limbs from houses and stuff,” said Spears. “For now, I’m going to do my part because staying home saves lives.”

The mayor first tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, prior to meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Spears says Thursday’s results were negative. Then, Spears took an additional test on Saturday prior to President Donald Trump’s arrival in Texas. Saturday’s test came back positive for Coronavirus.

“It was devastating,” said Spears. “My heart’s desire is to put God first and to serve my community. I felt like I had let them down.”

In a round-table with Texas leaders on Saturday in Orange, President Trump acknowledged the Texas town’s mayor.

“Say hello to the mayor,” said President Trump. “He’ll be fine I know. Just tell him to get well.”

“What more can I ask for when the President says ‘Hey, I hope you feel better?” said Spears.

Spears tells us he isn’t sure how he was exposed to COVID-19. If the test results are accurate, he worries about who he closely interacted throughout the last few days.

“I wore my mask whenever I was out in public,” said Spears. “I didn’t shake hands or hug anyone.”

Medical experts warn people in communities impacted by natural disasters to not forget about the current pandemic and to continue social distancing.

“Definitely wearing a mask, above all else, is the safest form of protection,” said Dr. Michelle Udayamurthy from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.

“Those that I’ve been around, throughout the storm, those are the people that I’m worried about,” said Spears. “The first responders. I just pray that I’m negative so that doesn’t dampen or stop what we’re doing in Orange.”

Spears plans to get retested for COVID-19 on Monday.