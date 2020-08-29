President Donald Trump tours Hurricane Laura damage in Texas, Louisiana

President Donald Trump was in Texas and Louisiana on Saturday, visiting areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.



The President landed in Lake Charles, Louisiana Saturday afternoon. There, he toured the town and met with people hit hard by the category 4 hurricane.

Following his trip to Lake Charles, President Trump flew to Orange, Texas.



Hundreds of Trump supporters lined Highway 87 in Orange County and cheered as the President’s Marine One helicopter landed.

“I’m here to support the man,” said Hilton Bacon. “He has done a wonderful job. He’s doing a dang good job with this storm.”



A large crowd greeted Trump’s presidential motorcade with cheers, flags, and signs.

Advertisement

“It’s good that he’s here,” said James Everett. “Everybody here needs all of the help they can get.”



“I’ve always wanted to go to a Trump rally,” said another person along Highway 87. “I guess this is as close as we’ll ever get to that.”



The small Texas town of Orange sustained significant damage early Thursday morning from Hurricane Laura’s 150 mph winds. In total, at least 16 people have died throughout Louisiana and Texas from Laura, while hundreds of buildings were destroyed.

RELATED: Cleanup continues, thousands without power in Orange day after Hurricane Laura



In Orange Saturday, President Trump met with Texas leaders, including Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Greg Abbott.

“You are helping Texas rebuild in the aftermath of this hurricane and for that, we say thank you,” said Governor Abbott to President Trump.



Congressman Brian Babin also met with the President.



“Our President was down here, making sure that our people knew that he cared,” said Rep. Babin. “I told him that we absolutely appreciate the great work that he's been doing responding to the needs of people hit so hard by these in southeast Texas and people all along the Gulf Coast.”

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



President Trump returned to Washington D.C. Saturday evening while the clean-up begins along the Gulf Coast.



“We have a President who actually cares,” said one person alongside Highway 87. “You didn’t see this in any other storm. Not landing in little bitty Orange, Texas.”