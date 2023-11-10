The only museum in the US dedicated to Gandhi is now open in Southwest Houston, and it’s already making a big difference in the community.

"You go to NASA to learn about outer space, and you come to Eternal Gandhi Museum to learn about inner space," said one museum visitor.

Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston opened its doors to the public in August complete with a statue of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi donated by the government of India.

"If you believe in Gandhi, obviously be the change you wish to see. I asked myself that question on what I had done to spread this simple message around the world," said Atul Kothari, the founder of the museum.

Kothari tells me he was inspired by a nationalist leader 22 years ago after reading a book about him.

After a lot of research, fundraising, and time, the 13,000-square-foot museum opened its doors to an experience you can’t get anywhere else in the nation.

"This is the world we live in, and we want to show you an alternate world where Gandhi showed to the world we can do these things nonviolently," said Ajit Paralkar, one of the board trustees for EGMH.

The museum is sectioned into three parts - Gandhi’s journey, the journey of other global peace leaders following Gandhi, and your journey - a time of reflection.

"This is a big help to the society that if we can convince as many people as we can that nonviolence is the way to settle your conflicts then we would have done a lot of service to the world," said said Kothari. "We hope we can inspire every visitor to be the change by doing something in whatever way to make a difference in his own life or in the community. So be the change you wish to see in the world."

To find out more about the museum, visit their website by clicking here.