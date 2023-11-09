With Veterans Day this weekend, there are plenty of events to celebrate. Whether you're looking for family fun, an outdoor festival, or live music, Houston has a lot to offer.

Here's a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

In our recent report in July, we mentioned that the Honeyland Festival would be coming to Houston in November. Well, the festival is now here, and it will take place this weekend. This year's event will take place this weekend, and IMG and Live Nation Urban have announced the lineup of chefs, musicians, and mixologists to perform. According to the festival's press release, the festival focuses on celebrating Black culture through food, music, art, and spirits. You can catch Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, and more at the Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land from Nov. 11 to 12.

When: November 11-12

Where: Crown Festival Park ,18355 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cost: $150.00

Grooves of Houston is hosting the ultimate post-homecoming celebration! The party is for all graduates, whether they graduated last year or decades ago. Relive your college days, catch up with old friends, and dance to the hottest music of the 90s, 2000s and early 2020s. Sounds by DJ Candlestick, Big Reeks, MC Rai P, and others.

When: November 11

Where: Grooves of Houston 2300 Pierce Street Houston, TX 77003

Cost: Free-$150

Attend the Veterans Day Festival this weekend. You can gather with your friends and neighborhood to pay tribute to those who have selflessly sacrificed for our freedom.

The event will feature a "Veterans Honor Wall," live music, children’s games, arts & crafts, a Delta Force obstacle course, a sports bounce house, free cotton candy, and a kids' sidewalk chalk drawing contest. It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and honor the service of our Veterans while enjoying a day filled with fun activities and heartfelt recognition.

When: November 11 starting at 2:30pm- 5:00 pm

Where: Festival Park in Bridgeland 16830 Apple River, Cypress, Texas

Cost: Free

First Annual Veterans Day Chili Showdown

You can also visit the First Annual Veterans Day Chili Showdown, where you can savor delicious chili, groove to live music, enjoy cold beer, participate in tailgate games, and much more! Best of all, your support benefits the Katy Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9182. It's a fantastic way to come together, have a good time, and contribute to a worthy cause in honor of our Veterans.

When: November 11 starting at 1:00pm- 5:00 pm

Where: Home Run Dugout - Katy 1220 Grand West Boulevard Katy, TX 77449

Cost: $15

The Divine Beauty Bar is hosting their Grand Opening exclusively for Veterans, bringing you a world of elegance and transformation. Offering free services and food for veterans. Take advantage of exclusive offers, live demonstrations, raffle prizes, entertainment, and more at this event.

The launch of Divine Beauty Bar, a one-stop shop for customized medical wigs for veterans. You can RSVP at Eventbrite. Veteran women will also be able to get free hairstyles at the beauty shop without paying a dime.

When: November 11 starting at 1:00pm- 4:00 pm

Where: Divine Beauty Bar 4201 Cypress Creek Pkwy #322 Houston, TX 77068

Cost: Free

