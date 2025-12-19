Man charged with capital murder in Sharpstown shooting that killed pregnant woman

The Brief Ronnie Mitchell is facing one capital murder charge and two charges of aggravated assault. Mitchell is accused of shooting three people in a homeless encampment in October. An officer allegedly shot at Mitchell, but it wasn't clarified if anyone was injured by the officer's shots.



A man is now facing a capital murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a pregnant woman in Houston's Sharptown area.

What we know:

Court records confirm that 42-year-old Ronnie Mitchell has been charged with capital murder (multi-murder) and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mitchell remains in custody with his murder bond set to $1 million, along with a $25,000 bond for each assault charge.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Oct. 16 at about 2 a.m. near Harwin Drive along the Southwest Freeway.

Officers were initially conducting a traffic stop at the scene when they reportedly saw Mitchell standing near a homeless encampment in an alley. He then allegedly shot into the encampment, striking two men and a pregnant woman.

HPD Officer P. Luu fired at Mitchell, who then ran from the scene. Mitchell was eventually taken into custody.

The following day, Oct. 17, Houston Police shared an update stating the woman shot had been pronounced deceased. Mitchell's court records say the woman was pregnant with twins at the time.

The department later shared bodycam footage of the incident amid an investigation of Officer Luu's role in the matter.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if anyone was struck by Officer Luu's gunshots.

There is no information available regarding a possible motive.