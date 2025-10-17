Pregnant woman dies after Houston Sharpstown shooting; two others injured, suspect charged, police say

The Brief Police say a man shot a group of people near Harwin Drive early Thursday morning. A woman who was shot has been pronounced deceased, and two men were injured. An investigation is also underway into an officer who allegedly shot at the suspect.



A pregnant woman has reportedly died after she and two other people were shot in Houston's Sharpstown area early Thursday. In addition to the shooting, investigators are looking into an officer who allegedly fired at the shooter.

Houston Sharpstown: Harwin Drive shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. Thursday near the 6600 block of Harwin Drive, near the Southwest Freeway.

Authorities said officers were conducting a traffic stop at the scene when they saw a man standing near a homeless encampment in an alley.

Allegedly, the man shot at a group of people in the encampment, striking two men and a pregnant woman. An officer then shot at the suspect.

A potential suspect was said to be detained by officers at the time.

Updates

What we know:

In a Friday update, police said the woman who was shot has been pronounced deceased.

The other victims are expected to recover.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ronnie Mitchell, was reportedly taken into custody after a brief foot chase. Court records confirm that Mitchell has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a $25,000 bond for each count.

At this time, no other charges have been announced.

What we don't know:

None of the victims have been identified at this time. Police at the scene said the woman was 28 years old, and the two male victims are 35 and 37 years old.

There is no information regarding a possible motive.

Officer-involved shooting investigation

What's next:

The shooting involving the Houston officer will be investigated by HPD's Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

HPD identified the officer as Officer P. Luu of the Midwest Patrol Division. Officer Luu has reportedly been with Houston Police for three years.

At this time, police say there is no evidence of the victims being struck or injured by the officer who shot at the suspect.