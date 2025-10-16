Pregnant woman, two others injured in shooting on Harwin Drive

Houston police officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect who shot into a group, injuring three people near Sharpstown.

Harwin Drive shooting

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens reports two Houston Police Department officers were working a traffic stop in the 6600 block of Harwin Drive around 2 a.m.

While the officers were conducting the traffic stop, they noticed a man standing away from a homeless encampment in an alley nearby.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The suspect began shooting at a group of people, Lt. Willkens said. One officer began shooting back, and fired five shots.

According to officials, three people were shot by the suspect. A 28-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the lower back and leg, a 35-year-old man was hit in the ankle, and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Officers detained a person believed to be the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police have not stated why the suspect fired into the group.