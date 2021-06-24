Only gourmet hotspot in Houston, serving up high-end meats

It’s the only gourmet Shabu Shabu Restaurant in the Houston area.

Shabu is a Japanese word that means ‘swish’ and that’s exactly what you do when you dip your protein into this authentic hot pot.

What makes Shabu Squared different than other hot pots around town is that they carry high end meats such as wagu strip, prime ribeye, filet mignon, chuck flap and even Japanese a5 wagu ribeye.

They also have keto friendly, vegetarian and seafood options.



Located at 5840 W. Sam Houston Tollway, it’s an experience that can last hours.

