A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run incident, according to Houston police.

The parents were with the child at the time. They were going to the ice cream truck.

According to police, a green truck struck the child, who just turned 2, in an apartment complex on Nairn Street in southwest Houston near Sharpstown.

Witnesses were able to stop and detain the suspect at the entrance of the apartment complex until police got there.

They say the driver was speeding at rates not suitable for an apartment complex.

Police say the 22-year-old male suspect was intoxicated when they arrived.

The driver could face Intoxication Manslaughter and Failure to Render Aid. Both charges face up to 20 years in prison.