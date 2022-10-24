Halloween is just around the corner and while all across Texas people are getting into the spirit of spooky season, one Texas city ranked among the top 15 best places for celebrating.

According to WalletHub, Laredo was ranked 12 in Best Places for Halloween, right behind Orlando, FL but ahead of Anaheim, CA.

Laredo was the only city in Texas to be ranked out of 20 cities and states, where they looked at candy and chocolate stores per capita, to average price per Halloween party ticket, as well as share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

The Gateway City was also ranked 5th best by WalletHub in terms of trick-or-treat friendliness and 14th for Halloween weather.

New York, however, took the crown for the very Best Place for Halloween, while Tampa was ranked 20th.

You can see how other states compared and learn interesting facts from the study by clicking here.