Jacob Cain was only 16-years-old when he was killed.

He was found shot in the chest in the woods at the dead end of Timber Wood Trails in Atascocita on September 10, 2023. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is the agency investigating the homicide.

"He's not no gang member, he wasn’t a drug dealer." said his mom, Shatammie Hicks. "He loved everybody."

She couldn't find Jacob that day and went driving looking for him.

"Rode this neighborhood about four or five times, I pulled up at that stop sign down there, I saw the caution tape and the cop car right here," she said.

She sat on scene for hours before investigators could confirm the body they found was Jacob's.

Since that day, she's been waiting for answers.

"I haven’t heard from no detectives. I call, I don’t get an answer. I text, I don’t get an answer," she said. "So what is there to do? Let's call 26 and get 'em out here."

Hick says she called FOX 26 because a story we reported on in January concerning William Satterfield, her nephew. His murder went unreported for years while his killer roamed the streets. One week after airing the story on FOX 26, Satterfield's killer was arrested.

"Ya’ll reached out to her and found her killer, now we gotta find this one," she said.

If you know anything about Jacob's killing, call 713-222-TIPS. That is the crime stoppers tip line - you are completely anonymous when calling and could get a cash reward for your information.