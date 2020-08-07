One person dies after being found unconscious in NE Houston

article

One person has died after firefighters responded to a report of an individual injured and unconscious.



The Houston Fire Department said they were called out to the 12600 block of Water Works Way around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said the individual was found near the railroad tracks but was later pronounced dead.

HFD Technical Rescue said they were using a below-grade stokes basket to recover the contracted company employee who was killed while working about 35 feet below ground, inside of a 180 inch water main pipe.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The Medical Examiner’s Office was notified.



No additional information was released.