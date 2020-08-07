Expand / Collapse search

One person dies after being found unconscious in NE Houston

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - One person has died after firefighters responded to a report of an individual injured and unconscious. 

The Houston Fire Department said they were called out to the 12600 block of Water Works Way around 10:30 a.m. 

Authorities said the individual was found near the railroad tracks but was later pronounced dead. 

HFD Technical Rescue said they were using a below-grade stokes basket to recover the contracted company employee who was killed while working about 35 feet below ground, inside of a 180 inch water main pipe. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

The Medical Examiner’s Office was notified. 

No additional information was released. 