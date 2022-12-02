One of Houston's biggest mysteries now a Netflix docuseries called 'The Texas Killing Fields'

If 25 miles of the Gulf Freeway between League City and Galveston could talk, we would hear of horrendous crimes committed against dozens of young women.

"Most of the victims were between 16 and the age of 25 and that's over the last four or five decades," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

The Netflix docuseries focuses on fouur of the unsolved murders. One victim is Laura Miller Tim Miller's daughter.

"To me, he's always been the parent of a murdered child," Kahan said. "More importantly, he's been the parent of Laura Miller whose case is still unsolved. He's a central figure in the docuseries."

"The positive feedback we got was, in ways, overwhelming," said Tim Miller.

He has maintained for years that Laura's alleged killer is former neighbor and ex-con Clyde Hedrick. Hedrick is mentioned frequently in the docuseries.

Now, Miller could finally see his daughter's alleged killer stand trial for murder.

"There would be some comfort, because we will know there's not going to be another girl who is raped and murdered again," Miller said. "What has happened is behind us. It doesn't make it any less painful, but it would surely make it a hell of a lot more painful if he got out and struck again."

The docuseries gets rave reviews from both Andy Kahan and Tim Miller.

"This is one of the first ones I've seen that is victim focused, it's victim-centered," Kahan said. "Basically, every other one puts the spotlight on the offender."

The docuseries doesn't go into a lot of detail about Tim Miller founding Texas EquuSearch. That group of volunteers has found hundreds of missing people and bodies all over the world.