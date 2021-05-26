One of a kind dog rescue in Alvin transforms dogs fighting for their lives into adorable pets

Zoo’s Rezcue began in June of 2020. It is literally a dog’s last hope of survival.



"Dogs hit by cars, shot, abused, bitten bait dogs," said Jenni Hendricks, Vice President of Zoo’s Rezcue.



Dr. Arezue McClain runs the Family Animal Hospital in Friendswood.



"I’ll send a picture of a dog I don’t think can survive, and I’ll text it to her and say this is what they say, and she’s like bring it, we can save it," Hendricks said.



Last January, Roo was found in a ditch standing in two feet of water, too weak to get out.



"She was covered from head to toe with dog bites, her ears were torn up, neck, everywhere," said Hendricks. "And she was skin and bones."

"It just really hit home for me and her pictures just stayed in my mind and my heart," said Lisa Ternes.



Ternes, who lives in Washington, D.C., first saw the badly injured dog on Cuddly.com.



"I would wake up in the middle of the night thinking of her," she said.



"When she told me what her plans was a month ago, I was like are you serious?" Hendricks said.



Ternes lost her beloved Pit last fall.



We were there when she showed up to see Roo in person for the first time.



"I so much feel like my dog had somehow guided this process," said Ternes.



Zoo’s Rezcue specializes in dogs found under heart wrenching circumstances. Last month, the rescue took in 15 Pomeranians from a hoarding situation in Arkansas. None of those dogs had ever been touched by humans.



"I didn’t think we would ever be able to get them to smell normal," Hendricks said. "You wouldn’t know what kind of breed it was if they didn’t tell you ahead."

As for Roo, she’s on her way to a new life.



"This is the good happy ending you dream of," Hendricks said.

