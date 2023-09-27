One man dead in Porto Rico Road shooting in Houston

Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday around 5 p.m.

According to police, the shooting took place at 9900 Porto Rico Road in Northwest Houston. When officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male and pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other information was released as police continue to investigate what was the cause of the fatal shooting.