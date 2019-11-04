One man dead, 3 people injured in apparent gang-related shooting in southeast Houston

Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and three people injured in southeast Houston on Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting-in-progress call at around 4:15 p.m.

Police say a brown Hyundai vehicle, stolen a few days ago, the suspects drove by the front of a home in the 5000 block of Northridge, where passengers began shooting. It’s believed at least one victim responded with gunfire. Houston police believe the shooting is gang-related.

Witnesses say that the car took off and the passengers got into another car described as an older Honda that is silver or gray with rust spots.

First responders transported a man who died from his injuries.

One woman was reportedly shot in the foot, a man was shot in the leg, and another man was shot in the abdomen. All three of them are said to be in stable condition.

“The collective spirit of these residents in the southeast area, most of these people are good, hardworking people. I’ve been out here for about two hours right now, and I spoke to several of them. A lot of grandmothers, grandfathers, older people who have worked their entire lives,” Houston Asst. Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference. “We’re not gonna rest until we bring you to justice, okay?”

The suspects have been described as being African-Americans between the ages of 20 and 25.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD.