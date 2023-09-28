One legged cat who survived horrific abuse takes turn for the worse; Spends final hours surrounded by love

You're about to witness the final moments of Pogo's life.

"I think God creates all of us with different personalities and her personality was a survivor personality," said Dr. Max Heimlich.

Pogo's story begins in June 2017.

When she was just 14 weeks old Pogo was found at an apartment complex at FM2920 and TC Jester.

These 2 men were both 14-years-old when they found her.

"I just looked at her paw and it touched my heart all I could see was her bones," said Trevor Meadows.

"I wish the same thing would happen to him I wish someone would cuts his arms off cut his hands off," said Brady Gottula.

Pogo was brought here to Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital,

"To see the bone sticking out from the feet and no skin wrapped around those bones was just something I wasn't prepared for at all," Dr. Heimlich said.

Someone intentionally wrapped rubber bands or ties on all 4 paws cutting off circulation.

That person wanted to watch her suffer.

"Whoever did this actually fed the kitten for several weeks until the skin rotted off and the muscle and was left with just bone," said Heimlich.

Pogo had 3 of her paws amputated.

For the past 6 years, Pogo has been a mainstay at the veterinary hospital.

She even became a fan favorite on the hospital's Facebook page.

"Everybody talks to her everybody goes by her and she meows if you don't say something to her or pet her,"Heimlich said.

Pogo's health has been declining for a few months now,

"It's to the point where she can't urinate on her own," the veterinarian said."She can not have a bowel movement on her own."

"Two days ago she looked at me and told me it was time her eyes had given up," said Liz Roesner Clinic Liason for Stubner Airline Veterinary Hospital.

Pogo spent her final hours surrounded by people who love her.

"She taught me that a disability is not a disability it's an ability she has given hope to a lot of people who didn't have hope," Roesner said."Nobody has ever forgotten Pogo she touched so many hearts."