One killed, another injured in two car crash in Harris Co. 

article

Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash in Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 17818 FM 2100.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an adult male driver of one car has been confirmed dead on the scene.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



An adult female driver of the second car was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Authorities said FM 2100 is currently closed in both directions as authorities investigate.

Advertisement

No additional information has been released.