One dead, one injured in early morning North Freeway crash

The Brief One person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash on the North Freeway early Monday morning. The vehicle crashed into the concrete base of a freeway sign. The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash are currently under investigation.



Fatal Houston Crash

What we know:

Emergency crews responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a crash with individuals trapped at 9801 North Freeway. Houston Fire Department personnel extricated two people from the vehicle, which had crashed into the concrete base of a freeway sign.

Both victims were taken to Houston Northwest Hospital, where one person later died from their injuries.

The Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

No further details, including the identities of the victims, were immediately available.