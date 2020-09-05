One dead after wrong-way driver crash on Grand Parkway

According to the Department of Public Safety, one person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Grand Parkway.

The crash took place on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities say that a man driving a white SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of SH 99 and struck and killed another driver.

Following that crash, a FedEx 18-wheeler behind the truck slammed into the engine block which was in the middle of the road.

The 18-wheeler rolled over into the westbound lanes of Grand Parkway.

The wrong-way driver is currently in critical condition.

