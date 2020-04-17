One Click Trip: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame now has exhibits on display for you to immerse yourself in. It begins with the history and generations of rock’s earliest artist to the ones still breaking out today.

There are plenty of exhibits with films, videos, interactive information, and of course, music.

When you click into the roots of rock and roll it talks about the early influence like Robert Johnson who traveled the country and played the blues. The site says legend has it that Johnson wanted so badly to be a blues man that Satan met him at a crossroads one night and offered him mastery of the instrument in exchange for his soul.

These are just a few of the stories you’ll hear one this exhibit.

Fans can also watch historical speeches and performances starting from the beginning of the Hall of Fame.

The site also has several essays written by music journalists and educators.

There is also an online portal for people to access Rock Hall EDU for free lessons, artifact images, playlists and so much more by the education staff. All you need to do is sign up for an account and rock on.

Visit https://www.rockhall.com/explore-online for more.