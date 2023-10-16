One charge has been dismissed against Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. surrounding domestic violence allegations while two remain.

The initial charge of Assault in the Second Degree was based on information from medical professionals at the time of filing, alleging that Porter's actions resulted in a fractured vertebra in the neck of his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. However, further investigations have revealed that the suspected injury was not caused by Porter, leading to the dismissal of that count.

The charges of Strangulation in the Second Degree, classified as a D felony, along with the Assault in the Third Degree charge, a class A misdemeanor, are still in place.

Porter has pleaded not guilty to these charges and remains under investigation by the NBA pursuant to its domestic violence policy.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone addressed the situation during a media day press conference, reiterating that Porter has been informed he cannot be part of the team in light of the allegations. Stone emphasized that Porter has had no involvement or interaction with the team since his arrest.

When asked about the possibility of Porter rejoining the Rockets in the future, Stone cited league policy, indicating that he could not comment on the matter.

The dismissal of one assault charge does alter the legal landscape for Porter. Still, the severity of the remaining charges will likely continue to impact his status with both the legal system and the NBA.



