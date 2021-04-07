Old Navy responds to first-grader's request for girls' jeans with 'real pockets'

article

The power of persuasion is an ability that not everyone has mastered, but a first-grader in Arkansas seems to have.

Kamryn Gardner, a student at Evening Star Elementary in Bentonville, Arkansas, penned a letter to Old Navy asking the retailer to make girls' jeans with "real pockets."

Gardner's tactful letter cut no corners and got straight to the point.

"Dear Old Navy," she wrote. "I do not like that the front pockets of the girls jeans are fake. I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them. Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake. Thank you for reading my request."

The clothing company responded to Gardner's letter and complied with her request.

"Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl's jeans," Old Navy wrote. "The Old Navy kids product team appreciate your information. It's great feedback for us as we develop new product."

The company also sent her a few pairs of jeans and shorts with real pockets to add to her wardrobe.