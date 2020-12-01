Oklahoma governor declares ‘day of prayer and fasting’ for COVID-19 victims

article

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared Dec. 3 a statewide day of prayer and fasting to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stitt signed the proclamation on Monday.

“Oklahomans have always turned to prayer to guide us through trials and seasons of uncertainty,” Stitt said. “I believe we must continue to ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting and provide renewed strength and wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19.”

Oklahoma reported 2,200 more coronavirus cases on Monday as overall cases in the state neared the 200,000 mark. The Oklahoma State Department of Health also reported seven more deaths, bringing the total in the state to 1,743 deaths since the pandemic began.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Oklahoma has increased by more than 18%, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. One in every 186 people in Oklahoma tested positive in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins.

Stitt has enacted some restrictions to prevent a coronavirus spread. He hasn’t implemented a statewide mask mandate, but has encouraged Oklahomans to wear one in addition to staying six feet apart and properly washing hands. Stitt also encouraged churches and other houses of worship to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

All bars and restaurants must close by 11 p.m. in Oklahoma. No in-person service of food or alcohol is allowed after 11 p.m. except for restaurant drive-thru windows or curbside pickup. State employees under the executive branch are required to wear a mask in common areas or when they’re around other people. All visitors to state agency buildings are also required to wear a mask.

“Each one of us has a role to play in this fight. I need every Oklahoman to think about what they can do to slow the spread,” Stitt explained.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this report.