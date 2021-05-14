Officials warn of possible tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico late next week

The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t start until June 1, but some weather forecast models are predicting a possible tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico late next week.

"Now is really a time to be weather aware," said Zach Davidson from Galveston County. "Keep an eye on trusted news sources with what’s going on in the Gulf."

In 2020, we reported on hurricanes all over Texas and Louisiana. It was a busy season that, for the most part, the Houston area dodged.

"Most of those storms really just skirted to the East of us," said Davidson. "It’s an important reminder it only takes one storm. While we were lucky last year, we might not be this year."

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER INFORMATION

One of the hardest hit Houston areas during Hurricane Harvey was the Meyerland community. Now, almost four years after the storm, some homes still stand destroyed and abandoned.

"We actually created a frisbee golf course in the neighborhood," said Eddy De Los Santos. "So, we could utilize some of the vacant lots and abandoned homes."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Buckets now stand as hole markers for their disc golf course outside abandoned homes.

"Anytime my wife heard the word flood, she wouldn’t sleep for a week," said Trey Stafford. "The neighborhood was hit very hard, but it’s turning around. It’s coming back."

A community forever changed by a hurricane in 2017, but now feeling better, prepared for another year of possible tropical weather. After Harvey, many of the Meyerland homeowners rebuilt their homes as much as 10 feet higher.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

"As long as we don’t get something that’s Hurricane Harvey like, we should be perfectly fine," said De Los Santos.