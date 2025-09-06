Expand / Collapse search

Officials respond to deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County

Published  September 6, 2025 10:01pm CDT
Harris County
HCSO DIO

The Brief

    • A Harris County deputy shot a man at a retail outlet in northwest Harris County.
    • The shooting happened after the man reportedly began fighting with the deputy.
    • The man was taken to a hospital, but his identity and the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County Saturday night. 

Harris County deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened at a retail outlet in the 12000 block of Veterans Memorial on Saturday evening, the Harris County sheriff said.

A deputy had responded to a call for service, and discharged his weapon, striking a man.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been commented on. 

Details are very limited at the time of reporting. 

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Harris County Sheriff. 

