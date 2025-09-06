Officials respond to deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County Saturday night.
Harris County deputy-involved shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened at a retail outlet in the 12000 block of Veterans Memorial on Saturday evening, the Harris County sheriff said.
A deputy had responded to a call for service, and discharged his weapon, striking a man.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim was not released.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been commented on.
Details are very limited at the time of reporting.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Harris County Sheriff.