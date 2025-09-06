Officials respond to deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County

article

Officials are at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County Saturday night.

Harris County deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened at a retail outlet in the 12000 block of Veterans Memorial on Saturday evening, the Harris County sheriff said.

A deputy had responded to a call for service, and discharged his weapon, striking a man.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been commented on.

Details are very limited at the time of reporting.