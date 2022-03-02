Officials need your help finding missing Pasadena man with schizophrenia
PASADENA, Texas - Authorities are asking the public's help to find a missing man from Pasadena with schizophrenia last seen in late February.
According to the Pasadena Police Department, James Edward Abshire was last seen February 28 and is said to have left without his cell phone.
If you have any information on Mr. Abshire's whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Dispatch center at 713-477-1221 or Det. Berss at 713-475-4996.