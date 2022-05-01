Officials looking for 22-year-old man with autism last seen in southwest Houston

article

Authorities need your help finding a missing man with autism last seen in southwest Houston.

Christon Bradley, 22, was last seen in the 5300 block of Tidewater Dr. near S Post Oak walking in an unknown direction.

Police say Bradley was last seen wearing a gray sweater with blue stripes on the side and black pajama pants with skeletons on them. He has been described as 5'10" with dark brown hair and brown eyes weighing about 168 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840.